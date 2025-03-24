Washington, Mar 24 (AP) The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to halt a ruling ordering the rehiring of thousands of federal workers let go in mass firings across several agencies.

In an emergency appeal filed on Monday, the Republican administration argued the ruling should be put on hold because the judge didn't have the authority to order some 16,000 probationary employees be hired back.

Also Read | How India’s Market Slump Impacts Small Investors.

The order came from US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, who found the firings didn't follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent.

The agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defence, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury. (AP)

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 24: Jim Parsons, Emraan Hashmi, Jessica Chastain and Alyssa Healy - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)