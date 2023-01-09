Karachi, Jan 9 (PTI) Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended an employee who allegedly threatened a female Christian security officer with a blasphemy case during a parking dispute at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport's cargo area, and formed a committee to investigate the matter.

According to footage of the incident, the row occurred over the female security officer reprimanding a man for allowing an acquaintance's vehicle through security without a vehicle pass.

The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the man threatening the female official that if she didn't leave him alone he could get a blasphemy case registered against him.

He also threatens with sentences like “Call anyone you like If I get mad I will cut up into pieces…go away”.

After the video went viral on social media and the ruling party's top leadership took notice.

The CAA on Saturday suspended the official.

According to a statement by the CAA spokesperson, an inquiry committee has been formed on the directions of DG CAA and will be headed by the airport services director.

“The committee will hold its first meeting tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said. “Both parties involved have been informed through letters.”

The spokesperson added that the CAA official and the female security officer have been asked to appear before the committee and present their stance.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi in a statement condemned the incident, saying that “there can't be a bigger form of terrorism than a person using religion and the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) name for his own ulterior motives”.

Minorities including Christians and Hindus have frequently been subjected to blasphemy allegations and some were tried and even sentenced under the blasphemy law.

