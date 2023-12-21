Islamabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it has "evidence" about the alleged Indian involvement in supporting and financing militant groups in order to destabilise the country.

"There are a number of cases where we have substantive evidence of the involvement of terrorist elements, which are funded and supported by India, and in coming days we will be sharing more details with the media,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly media briefing.

To a question about reports in Indian media regarding poisoning of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Karachi and subsequent hospitalisation, she said, "we would not like to comment on such false narrative that they propagate to target Pakistan."

To a question, she said that the Kartarpur corridor remains open and Pakistan welcomes Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur.

Responding to a question, she said that Pakistan is deeply concerned about the possession and use of modern sophisticated arms and weapons by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

"...it is important that we find ways to disarm them and to ensure that this advanced weaponry is not used against Pakistan or create instability inside Afghanistan,” she said.

"We of course expect from the Afghan authorities to take effective action against terrorist groups, especially TTP, and we hope that any meaningful action will be reflected on ground with reduction of terrorist incidents sponsored by individuals who enjoy sanctuaries inside Afghanistan,” she added.

Baloch also said that Army chief General Asim Munir's ongoing visit to the US was in the context of promoting understanding and cooperation between the two countries in security and defence and there were detailed discussions between the two sides.

She also said Pakistan was committed to providing security to all foreigners and foreign investments inside Pakistan, especially “our Chinese friends."

