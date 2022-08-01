Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's official Instagram account was reportedly hacked on Monday.

The hacker shared a promotional tweet regarding cryptocurrency from his Instagram account. A link to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fake crypto account was also attached to his handle.

Imran Khan has currently over 7.4 million followers.

The former Pak PM is yet to issue any official response. His party members and followers are advising not to interact with any uncharacteristic posts.

Back in December, the Twitter handle of the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia posted a message over the nonpayment of salaries to government officials.

This incident caused a major embarrassment to the PTI government and Imran Khan. Later the government officials claimed that the account was hacked. (ANI)

