Islamabad [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and 93 other party leaders in connection with last week's protests in the federal capital.

The warrants were issued in response to allegations of violence, rioting, and other offences during the demonstrations, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan, who has been in Adiala Jail since last year, is already facing multiple cases and awaiting bail in several of them. On November 13, Khan had called for nationwide protests on November 24, demanding the restoration of PTI's electoral mandate, the release of party members detained by the government, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he claimed was consolidating a "dictatorial regime."

These calls culminated in clashes across Islamabad, with the party's leadership retreating from the Red Zone by the early hours of November 27.

The protests, which spanned three days, resulted in the loss of six lives, including a policeman and three Rangers officials who were fatally struck by a speeding vehicle, according to officials and hospital sources, reported Dawn.

Both PTI and government officials have issued conflicting claims regarding deaths allegedly caused by law enforcement action during the protests. The turmoil led to a large-scale crackdown on PTI members, with numerous arrests and multiple cases registered, including one filed at the Kohsar Police Station on November 26 by Station House Officer Muhammad Imran.

In the Kohsar FIR, police listed 96 suspects, including Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, CM Gandapur, former president Arif Alvi, ex-National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, and other prominent PTI leaders like Omar Ayub, Shoaib Shaheen, and Zartaj Gul.

The FIR alleged that these individuals conspired to attack police personnel and used government employees for their agenda during the protests. It accused PTI members of creating fear, trapping residents in their homes, and orchestrating acts of violence.

During Monday's hearing, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved the police's request for arrest warrants, which were issued under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Anti-Terrorism Act, and the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024, Dawn reported.

Key charges include rioting, promoting enmity, conspiracy, attempted murder, and acts of terrorism. According to the FIR, the protesters' actions led to significant damage, including the use of fire or explosives, and disrupted public safety.

The protests have reignited political tensions in the country, with PTI leaders denouncing the crackdown as an attempt to stifle dissent.

Meanwhile, authorities maintain that the legal actions are necessary to uphold law and order and address the alleged offenses committed during the demonstrations. (ANI)

