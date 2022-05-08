Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Pakistani President Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly session, the first after the change of guards in the country, on Monday.

The agenda for the meeting will be issued by Sunday evening. The sitting of the National Assembly will be the first since the formation of the new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government, reported The News International.

The session will be headed by the newly elected NA speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Notably, Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan after being elected by the National Assembly of the country.

Sharif was administered the oath by the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after President Arif Alvi fell ill.

Ahead of the voting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators resigned en masse from the National Assembly and walked out of the National Assembly after a speech by former Foreign Minister and PTI candidate for a prime ministerial post, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was set to grab the top post after former Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted from power following the no-confidence motion against the regime.

The voting on the no-confidence motion had resulted in the Imran Khan-led government losing with 174 votes in favour of the no-confidence motion. Sharif's candidature as the Opposition's choice for the Prime Ministership was revealed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a joint press conference of the opposition parties on March 30.

He was elected as the Prime Minister in the same National Assembly session which saw the ouster of Imran Khan, in accordance with the order of the Pakistan Supreme Court. (ANI)

