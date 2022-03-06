Islamabad [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): Slamming the Imran Khan government, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that "flawed policies" of the Pakistan Prime Minister has led to the rise in terrorist incidents across the country.

"The fire of terrorism has flared up again due to the 'selected prime minister'... bomb blasts have taken place in Balochistan and Peshawar," he said while addressing the party's anti-government long march in Punjab's Okara on Saturday.

He said the incidents of terrorism have increased during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government. The PPP Chairman promised to continue fighting against the menace of extremism and terrorism.

During his public address, Bilawal said the Imran Khan's government has "destroyed" Pakistan's economy. Furthermore, he said that everyone in the country knew that the "selected government" has brought "destruction" in the country.

This concern over the security situation from the opposition party comes a day after a blast in the city of Peshawar claimed the lives of more than 60 people.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had strongly condemned Friday's suicide blast which it said intended to target Shia worshippers.

While condemning the Peshawar blast, the HRCP said the assault bears the hallmarks of sectarian outfits that have been allowed to run amok in recent years.

Earlier, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said there has been a 35 per cent increase in terrorist attacks over the last few months.

According to Islamabad-based Pak Institute of Peace Studies, the new regime in Afghanistan is "not helping in any way Pakistan's efforts to deal with the militant groups threatening its security". (ANI)

