Islamabad, Jun 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday to express gratitude for its "constructive role" in what Pakistan described as "de-escalating" the recent conflict with India.

During the two-day visit, Sharif will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security.

"The Prime Minister, on an official visit to the Kingdom on June 5 and 6, which coincides with Eid-ul-Adha, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation," according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office here.

"The Prime Minister will also express gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict," the Foreign Office said.

The visit also reaffirms the leadership's commitment to deepening economic and diplomatic engagement, aligning with Pakistan's development priorities, it said, adding, the Prime Minister's visit is expected to further solidify Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and open new avenues for multifaceted collaboration.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, announced that the prime minister would travel to Saudi Arabia to thank its leadership for support during tensions with India.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

The intense on-ground hostilities from both sides for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

