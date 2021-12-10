Islamabad [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the arrest of senior Pakistani politician and Baloch Muttahida Mahaz (BMM) president Yousuf Masti Khan in Gwadar.

Yousuf Khan was arrested on Thursday on the charge of making a "provocative and anti-state" speech at a protest sit-in staged by the people of Gwadar, Dawn newspaper reported.

"HRCP condemns the arrest of AWP president and veteran leader Yousuf Masti Khan in Gwadar. Mr Khan has done nothing more than demand that the state give Gwadar's residents the civil, political and economic rights to which they are entitled," HRCP said in a statement.

"To charge him under archaic and repressive colonial laws is undemocratic. He must be released immediately and unconditionally, especially given his poor health," the rights group added.

This arrest comes amid ongoing protest by the residents of Gwadar city for rights that has been going on for over 20 days. Masti Khan was arrested from a hotel where he was staying. He was later produced before a court and then remanded for one day in police custody.

"We are not afraid of arrests and attitude of Gwadar police. Our peaceful sit-in is being pushed towards violence," said Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, while condemning the arrest of the leader.

He said the people of Gwadar had decided to lay siege to the police station against the arrest of Yousuf Khan. However, the decision had been postponed on the appeal of the Gwadar deputy commissioner, Dawn reported.

Amid the ongoing protest in the port city of Gwadar, Pakistani authorities have issued orders to send thousands of police officers from various other districts for maintenance of law and order and on anti-riot duties. (ANI)

