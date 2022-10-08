Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Amid the surge in terrorist activities by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) across several provinces in the country, the senators from both the ruling party and the opposition on Friday raised issues about the heightened risk of terrorist attacks by the banned outfit.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani said in a statement that a call had been made to take parliament on board regarding the situation of infiltration by the TTP in Pakistani regions, especially the ones near the border, Dawn reported.

"It is the right of the people to know under what conditions dialogue with the group was held and on which point it ended and what threats the country is facing that the ministry is forced to use the alert," he said.

Earlier, Senators Seemee Ezdi and Azam Swati expressed concern over the increase in terrorist attacks and said terrorists had reached Swat, according to Dawn.

Moreover, State Minister for Law Shahadat Hussain conceded that terror activities had witnessed a sharp increase, and stated that members of security forces were geared up to curb the menace.

The highest number of terror incidents in Pakistan this year was recorded in September, said an Islamabad-based think tank pointed to the resumption of attacks by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The number of terror attacks increased in September compared to August this year, the Dawn newspaper reported citing the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

September witnessed 42 militant attacks with an increase of 35 per cent compared to August. The Pakistani think tank also observed an increase of 106 per cent in violence in erstwhile Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In August this year, the think tank said the militants carried out 31 attacks across Pakistan, in which 37 people were killed and 55 others injured. (ANI)

