Khairpur [Pakistan], March 9 (ANI): In a shocking revelation, Pakistan's Former Chief Minister of Sindh Qaim Ali Shah's son, Liaquat Ali Shah was declared dead in official records, despite being alive, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News report on Saturday, Health Department officials, including the Secretary Health, DG Health, and Additional Health Secretary, submitted a false report to the court, claiming Liaquat Ali Shah's demise. A death certificate was also provided to mislead the court.

Currently serving as the in-charge of the government eye hospital in Khairpur on a contract basis, Liaquat Ali Shah is accused of illegally recruiting over 161 employees of his choice during his tenure as District Health Officer (DHO), as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, a policeman was found dead at Liaquat Ali Shah's residence in Karachi, ARY News reported on February 10.

According to police, the cop was found dead from a home within the remits of Darakhshan police station and after an initial inquiry, it emerged that the house was owned by the son of PPP leader and ex-chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

"The policeman used to live in the quarters at the home," they said and added that the body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

Liaquat Ali Shah while responding to the incident said that he had rented out the place to the cop and did know about the circumstances that led to his death. Later, ASP Darakhshan police station Rana Dilawar said that the death of the cop apparently seems to be natural after it emerged that he died after getting fits.

In a similar incident, although it did not involve a cop, Nazim Jokhio's body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker Jam Awais's farmhouse in December.

His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards, as per ARY News.

A Malir court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the infamous Nazim Jokhio murder case to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for trial. (ANI)

