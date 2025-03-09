New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) India on Sunday strongly condemned an incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in California's Chino Hills and demanded "stringent action" against those involved.

New Delhi also called for adequate security to the places of worship in view of the incident.

"We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the incident.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Saturday said that Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills faced desecration.

"In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root," the BAPS Public Affairs posted on X.

