Karachi [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): A new 10-member provincial cabinet of Sindh was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House on Tuesday, as reported by Geo News.

The oath of office was administered by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, in the presence of top officials, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Several inducted into the provincial cabinet are from the previous tenure, albeit with reshuffled portfolios.

Notable appointees include Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Sardar Ali Shah, among others, as per Geo News.

Sharjeel Inam Memon has been entrusted with the portfolio of Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics, according to a spokesperson from the CM House.

Azra Fazal Pechuho will serve as the Health and Population Welfare Minister, while Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will take charge of the Energy, Planning, and Development Ministries.

Furthermore, the cabinet includes Syed Sardar Ali Shah as Minister for Education and Literacy, College Education, and Mines and Minerals Development, and Saeed Ghani as Minister for Local Government (LG) and Housing Town Planning, Public Health Engineering, and Rural Development.

Jam Khan Shoro has been appointed to head the Irrigation and Food Ministries, while Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar will oversee the Home, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Criminal Prosecution in the newly-formed provincial cabinet.

Sardar Mohammad Baksh Mahar has been assigned the Agriculture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Inquiries, and Anti-Corruption Establishment portfolios.

Ali Hassan Zardari will take on the role of Minister for Prisons, and Syed Zulfiqar Shah will serve as Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Archives.

Additionally, Allah Bakhsh Dino Khan Bhio has been appointed as an adviser on the Forest and Wildlife Department, Ehsanur Rehman Mazari as an adviser on inter-provincial coordination, and Syed Najmi Alam as an adviser on human settlement, special development & social housing, and livestock and fisheries departments.

Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the oath of office a day after he obtained a majority of votes to win the election of the provincial chief executive, Geo News reported.

The Sindh CM was re-elected as the provincial chief executive for the third consecutive time with an overwhelming majority.

The election for the provincial chief executive was held through the division of the house. Murad secured 112 votes, while the candidate of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Ali Khursheedi, secured 36 votes. (ANI)

