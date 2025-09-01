Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): Monsoon rains in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province of Pakistan have resulted in the deaths of five people, including four children, and injured another five within the last 24 hours, Dawn reported, citing data from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to the Dawn, heavy rainfall continues to impact parts of KP, which is still recovering from devastating floods that claimed 406 lives earlier in the month of August.

On August 30, Peshawar, the provincial capital, received 41 millimetres of rain. Meanwhile, intense rains in the catchment areas of Khyber district caused the Budni and other streams to overflow, flooding low-lying neighbourhoods along Warsak Road, Safia Town, Regi Model Town, and Nasir Bagh, Dawn reported, citing data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The KP PDMA noted that two children died in Peshawar, one swept away by a flash flood and a three-month-old infant who died due to a roof collapse. Additionally, five people were injured in separate incidents involving collapsing structures, Dawn reported.

In upper South Waziristan, heavy rains caused the roof of a house to collapse, killing three members of the same family, including two children and a woman.

The PDMA report also stated that six houses were damaged due to rain and urban flooding, with three of them completely destroyed, in the last 24 hours.

A PDMA spokesperson urged district administrations to intensify relief operations and provide timely assistance to those affected.

According to the PMD, Cherat recorded 165 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Kakul with 54 mm, Peshawar with 41 mm, Balakot with 14 mm, Malam Jabba with 10 mm, Bannu with 5 mm, and Dera Ismail Khan with 4 mm, as reported by Dawn.

Data from Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shows that since the monsoon season began on June 25, at least 853 people have died and over 1,000 have been injured in rain-related incidents and flash floods across the country.

Monsoon rains, which typically occur between June and September each year, continue to affect large parts of the country. As per Dawn, since late June, these rains have caused widespread destruction through floods, landslides, and displacement, especially in vulnerable and densely populated areas with poor drainage systems. (ANI)

