Islamabad [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): Around 63,000 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) were reported in Pakistan over the past three years, with some 4,000 being reported in the first half of 2020 when lockdowns were imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, Dawn News reported.

This was revealed in a new report released by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The commission, while quoting numbers from the human rights ministry said 80 per cent of these cases were related to domestic violence, while some 47 pc of domestic rape where married women experienced sexual abuse, the Dawn reported.

The report cautioned that since the data was based on reported cases, the actual number could be much higher.

The NCHR's report termed "key contribution in leading the discourse" regarding intimate partner violence was shared with participants in a gathering at a hotel.

Senator Rehman and MNA Marri termed these cases the tip of the iceberg.

Senator Rehman, who is also the Minister for Climate Change, said violence against women was a display of "power" and called such cases a "hidden pandemic" and "statistics of shame", the Dawn reported.

"The statistics are staggering, 90 pc of women face some form of domestic violence in their lifetime, yet 50 pc do not report it, and only 0.4 pc of them go to courts," she said.

"Our society is layered with patriarchy, and it subjugates women through a series of institutional, social, and cultural norms that allow and normalise violence against women."

She said that in addition to legislation, the implementation of laws and changes at the societal level are equally important to address the root causes of domestic violence.

A bill to end domestic violence was first introduced in 2004 but the legislation still has to see the light of day, Senator Rehman added.

The Islamabad police chief said there was a need to enhance the capacity of police to deal with cases of gender-based violence. In addition to establishing a special investigation unit that would probe offences against women and children, there was a need to hire and recruit able prosecutors as well as judges who are sensitised to this issue, as per the report published by Dawn.

FSC CJ (Federal Sharia Court Chief Justice) Muhammad Anwar said Islam abhors violence against women and referred to Chapter 58 of the Holy Quran. "Domestic violence has nothing to do with Islam," he reiterated.

In her address, NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha said the commission through this document aimed to lay the groundwork for an inclusive society, where women are equally empowered.

The report said domestic violence is grounded in multiple social, cultural and religious factors, such as patriarchy, gender inequality, lack of awareness, economic dependence, religious beliefs, and social stigma. These factors are compounded by institutional hurdles that "women face in accessing justice and redress".

It claimed the cases of domestic violence are dismissed by police as a 'private matter despite abuse and relevant legislation. Unlike other provinces, domestic violence is not criminalised in Pakistan's Punjab.

The report also addressed the use of religion to oppose laws pertaining to such violence. It quoted an FSC judgement wherein the court said the "domestic violence legislation of Punjab is in line with Islamic injunctions and constitutional fundamental rights".

The policy document called for advocated training for law enforcers and health professionals, the inclusion of male allies in campaigns against domestic violence, and legal aid systems available to women at all levels. (ANI)

