Washington, March 8: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended Holi wishes to the people of India. "I wish the happiest Holi to those celebrating love, laughter, goodness, and the arrival of spring during today's Festival of Colors," Biden tweeted on Wednesday.

India celebrated Holi on March 7, 8. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who is scheduled to travel to India this week, on Monday (local time) said that this is an optimistic time for India-US relations.

I wish the happiest Holi to those celebrating love, laughter, goodness, and the arrival of spring during today’s Festival of Colors. pic.twitter.com/cmD6Y7eZpX — President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2023

Ahead of her visit to India, Raimondo said, "This is an optimistic time for US-India relations, and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of year, the celebration of Holi," according to the statement released by the US Department of Commerce.

"Through the CEO Forum, the Commercial Dialogue, and IPEF, we are making excellent progress in bringing our countries closer together by creating new markets for trade, expanding those that already exist, and reinforcing our shared commitment to democracy," she added.

Terming the US-India relationship as "one of the most consequential bilateral relationship", US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel recently said that New Delhi is a critical partner in a number of areas and has taken an incredibly important role.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Patel said that the United States and India are partners of choice in many areas including defence and security. He also spoke about the Indian oil purchase from Russia, saying "each country is going to make their own decisions" but noted that the US is a big advocate of price cap as it allows oil and energy to flow in the markets but ensures Moscow does not make "windfall profits to fund its war machine" in the conflict against Ukraine.

Referring to US Vice President Kamala Harris, Patel noted that the Indian-American community is very vibrant and immigration to the US over the past 50-60 years has precipitated to ways that "we now have a Vice President of Indian origin".

