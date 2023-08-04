Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): Seven people, including women and children, died after a boat capsized near Thali Jamal Okara in River Sutlej in Pakistan, ARY News reported quoting sources.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per sources, the boat overturned as it was overloaded. There were more than 50 people on the boat.

The resident of the surrounding areas retrieved the bodies of seven people from the river while several passengers managed to save themselves.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the concerned authorities to speed up the rescue operation and ordered authorities to monitor the rescue operation.

Earlier, at least six persons drowned when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro, Umerkot district, as per ARY News.

The boat was carrying ten people to the shrine of Sehar Faquir Shrine to pay homage when it capsized due to which six persons drowned. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies of children from the lake. Sources said that the rescue operation in the area has stopped due to darkness and will start again in the morning to search for three missing persons, according to ARY News. (ANI)

