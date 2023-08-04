Mumbai, August 4: A 24-year-old college graduate, who had just received his university degree, passed away unexpectedly at his home after running up the stairs, what the coroner referred to as "extraordinary bad luck." After noting that his heart occasionally skipped a beat and occasionally got rapid, Michael Lees-Maddock made an appointment with his doctor in September 2019.

The electrocardiogram, or ECG, that the doctor performed revealed several irregularities. Michael was directed to Dr Ian Schofield, a specialist cardiologist at Lancashire Teaching Hospital. Even though Michael's ECG was normal, Dr. Schofield was worried enough about the preliminary investigations to arrange for him to have a cardiac ultrasound and have him wear a 24-hour monitor to check his heart.

According to Lancs Live, this indicated that Michael, a devoted Liverpool FC supporter, had a disease called Wolff-Parkinson-White. A fourth, extra electrical connection forms when a person is still within their mother's womb, a condition known as Wolff-Parkinson-White. The chance of mortality is "very rare" even though the illness is not very uncommon, affecting one to three out of every 1,000 persons.

Two experts testified at an inquest on Wednesday (July 26) at Preston Coroner's Court, and they both agreed that in patients who do not exhibit significant symptoms, operating to remove the extra connection carries a greater risk than enduring Wolff-Parkinson-White.

At his house on Hargreaves Avenue on the afternoon of February 1 of last year, Michael, then 24 years old, reportedly raced upstairs without warning while telling his father that his chest felt a little tight. A police officer required Michael's father Paul Maddock to identify his son's body less than two hours later. According to Dr. Schofield, approximately one in 10,000 people with Wolff-Parkinson-White will pass away as a result of their ailment.

