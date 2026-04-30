World News | Pakistan Army Launches Strikes Along Afghanistan Border; Taliban Urges End to Clashes

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Wednesday intensified operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, targeting positions of Afghan Taliban and offshoot of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Fitna al-Khawarij in response to what it termed "unprovoked aggression," even as Taliban officials called for an end to hostilities amid rising humanitarian concerns.

According to ARY News, security sources said Pakistan Army carried out precision strikes in the Chaman sector, destroying several Afghan Taliban posts and vehicles. The operations reportedly forced terrorists to retreat, with officials asserting that the campaign would continue until all objectives are achieved.

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Pakistan's military also conducted intelligence-based operations in Khyber district, where, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 22 terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in a prolonged exchange of fire.

However, the operation also resulted in the death of a 10-year-old child after terrorists allegedly opened indiscriminate fire. Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain militants, who were believed to be involved in multiple attacks in the region.

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Meanwhile, according to Afghanistan's Khaama Press, senior Taliban official Abdul Wasi urged an immediate end to clashes during talks with UK envoy Richard Lindsay.

Wasi condemned Pakistani strikes on civilian areas, including homes and educational institutions, on Monday, and stressed the need for restraint to avoid further escalation. He reiterated that Afghan territory would not be used against other countries and called for improved bilateral cooperation.

Reports from TOLO news indicated that Pakistan's military carried out more than 200 missile strikes in Kunar province over the past 24 hours, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread displacement. Local officials said at least three people were killed and 12 were injured, with women, children, and the elderly among the victims. Residents described significant destruction to homes and livelihoods, forcing many families to seek refuge along riverbanks.

Furthermore, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul and issued a formal protest over the cross-border strikes along the Durand Line.

According to an official statement posted on X, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said it handed over a protest letter condemning attacks by Pakistani forces on civilian targets and public infrastructure in areas near the university in central Kunar province.

Describing the incidents as a violation of Afghanistan's airspace and territorial integrity, the ministry strongly condemned the strikes and termed them "contrary to international principles" and a "provocative act".

The Islamic Emirate also rejected Pakistan's assertion that the violence originated from Afghan territory, stating that the matter required a thorough investigation to determine the facts on the ground.

The escalating violence follows earlier reports of cross-border shelling and airstrikes in Kunar and South Waziristan, threatening a fragile ceasefire reached in March. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)