Islamabad, November 7: A Pakistan army officer and three soldiers were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tirah region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district, Pakistan-based Dawn reported, citing the military's media affairs wing. The ISPR said that the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Tirah on the basis of the reported presence of terrorists, according to Dawn report.

During the operation, Pakistani army soldiers, led by Lt Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, "effectively engaged" the location of terrorists. Three terrorists were killed and three others were injured during the operation, according to ISPR. Army Officer, 3 Soldiers Killed in Restive Northwest Pakistan.

According to ISPR, Lt Col Haider (43), Naik Khushdil Khan (31), Naik Rafique Khan (27) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (33) were killed during exchange of fire, according to Dawn report. In the statement, ISPR said, "Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area."

Pakistan's Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Pakistan army officer and three soldiers. He said that the entire nation is proud of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. He pledged to continue the war against terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the nation. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives during the operation, Dawn reported.

Taking to X, Sharif stated, "Their sacrifice for the security of our nation will never be forgotten. Our armed forces continue to valiantly root out the scourge of terrorism from our soil so that our brothers and sisters live in peace and prosperity."

The incident comes two days after nine terrorists were killed as security forces foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force. Pakistan's army said that it foiled a terror attack at the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force in the Punjab province in the early hours of Saturday, Dawn reported.

As many as nine terrorists were killed in a clearance operation after the terror attack was foiled at Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force, the military's media wing said. In an afternoon update, the military said that the "combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell." Pakistan Deports Over 6,500 More Afghans; Total Repatriated to Afghanistan Touches 1,70,000, Says Official.

It further said that the operation was launched to "eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning." According to ISPR, no damage has been caused to any of the Pakistan Air Force's functional operational assets. It said that some damage was done to three already phased-out non-operational aircraft during the terrorist attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)