Balochistan [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): The leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee, shared the details of the forcible disappearance of a political worker. It decried the targeting and called for the immediate and unconditional release of Sana Ullah Baloch.

In a post on X, BYC said that it condemned the enforced disappearance of the National Democratic Party's Central Organising Committee Member Sana Ullah Baloch.

Also Read | TikTok Layoffs in Germany: ByteDance-Owned Social Company To Lay Off 150 Berlin Employees From 'Trust and Safety' Team To Replace With AI.

As per BYC, he was "detained by personnel of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Military Intelligence (MI) at Multan International Airport while travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah".

Sharing that his whereabouts remain unknown, the BYC called it a grave infringement on the rights of freedom of expression, peaceful and political participation.

Also Read | Perplexity-Zerodha Team Up: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas and Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath Likely Integrating Indian Stock Market into Comet Browser Soon.

It wrote on X, "BYC condemns enforced disappearance of Enforced Disappearance of NDP Central Organizing Committee Member Sana Ullah Baloch Constitutes a Serious Violation of Political Rights and Freedom of Expression-The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) expresses deep concern regarding the enforced disappearance of Sana Ullah Baloch, Central Organizing Committee Member of the National Democratic Party (NDP), son of Khuda Bakhsh, a 26-year-old shopkeeper from Dosadka, Barkhan. According to information received, on 10 August 2025, Sana Ullah was detained by personnel of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Military Intelligence (MI) at Multan International Airport while travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. His current whereabouts remain unknown. The BYC views this incident as a grave infringement on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful and political participation. The targeting of political workers through enforced disappearance constitutes a serious violation of Pakistan's obligations under international human rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). The BYC calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Sana Ullah Baloch."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1954816263274090682

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to investigate or resolve the cases transparently. In recent years, peaceful resistance--through sit-ins, marches, and now social media--has grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)