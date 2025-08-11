Mumbai, August 11: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath both briefly discussed Elon Musk's X platform. This short conversation hinted at possible collaboration between the duo for integrating artificial intelligence into brokerage firm Zerodha. Perplexity AI and Zerodha are both the most widely used platforms in their respective fields.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas tagged Nikhil Kamath, brother of Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, on a possible collaboration call on August 11, 2025 (Monday). As per a suggestion by an entrepreneur running an account by the name "Prudent AI" on the X platform, both of these platforms should consider a possible team up to bring Zerodha to the Indian stock market on the Comet browser. GPT-5 Pro Token Increase: Sam Altman Says OpenAI Considering USD 1,000 Month Payment Plan for Providing 2x Input Tokens for Users.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Asking Nikhil Kamath for Team Up

Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath's Reply to Aravind Srinivas

Absolutely, setting up a call for Monday... https://t.co/1yzBOKyVzb — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) August 9, 2025

Perplexity and Zerodha Team Up

According to a post by the Prudent AI (@prudent_AI) account, "Why don't @perplexity_ai team up with @zerodhaonline and add Indian stock markets to the Comet finance page?". This was a reply to Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas's post on the price alerts offered by the AI tool related to the ETF inflows and whales, technical upgrade boost and market narrative calls. Aravind Srinivas replied, "Should we @nikhilkamathcio?" and asked Nikhil Kamath if a possible team-up was possible. Kamath responded to Srinivas's request and said he would set up a call on Monday (today). Grok Imagine Release Update: Elon Musk’s xAI To Release its Image-to-Video Generation Tool to Web Version Soon.

Perplexity AI to Add Indian Stock Market to Comet's Financial Page

Perplexity AI and Zerodha may partner to bring the Indian stock market to the Comet browser's financial page. The collaboration could benefit advanced search engine tech and the financial sector by providing meaningful insights to users. According to an estimate, Zerodha has more than 12 million clients and adding the Indian stock market to the Comet browser could boost the brokerage firm's reach even more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).