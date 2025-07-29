New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that Pakistan crossed "red lines" with the Pahalgam terror attack and affirmed it was important to send a "clear and strong message" to the neighbouring country, known for supporting cross-border terrorism.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Foreign Minister highlighted the multiple decisions taken by India at the diplomatic level, following the attack that killed 26 tourists.

"It was important to send a clear, strong and resolute message after the Pahalgam attack. Our red lines had been crossed, and we had to make it very apparent that there would be serious consequences as a result," Jaishankar said.

"The first step, which was taken, was that a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security took place on 23rd April," Jaishankar added. "That meeting decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

Jaishankar further highlighted that the Integrated Check Post Attari would be closed with immediate effect, and Pakistani nationals travelling under the SAARC visa exemption scheme would no longer be allowed to do so.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Defence, Naval, and Air advisors of the Pakistani High Commission would be declared Persona non grata, and the overall strength of the High Commission would be reduced from 55 to 30, he said.

The EAM made it clear that India's response to the Pahalgam attack would not stop there. "Our task from a diplomatic perspective, from a foreign policy approach, was to shape the global understanding of the Pahalgam attack," he said. "What we tried to do was to bring out to the international community Pakistan's long-standing use of cross-border terrorism. We highlighted the history of terrorism in Pakistan and how this particular attack was meant to target the economy of Jammu and Kashmir and to sow communal discord among the people of India."

Highlighting all the interactions, diplomatic briefings, Jaishankar affirmed that "all of this was aimed at these two objectives, zero tolerance of terrorism and the right to defend ourselves, right to defend the people of India against cross."

The discussion on Operation Sindoor, scheduled to take place for over 16 hours, was supposed to begin earlier in the Lower House. However, Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice till 2 pm amid ruckus, with Opposition MPs entering the Well of the Lower House.

Operation Sindoor was carried out in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22 this year. India targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan and neutralised over 100 terrorists. After the May 7 operations, India and Pakistan reached a cessation of hostilities understanding on May 10. (ANI)

