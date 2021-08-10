Balochistan [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): A Pakistan counter-terrorism unit killed at least five terrorists of a banned group in exchange of fire in the capital city of Balochistan province.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a raid in Quetta's Western By-pass area during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire, Ary News reported.

Earlier this month, the CTD had arrested a terrorist associated with a banned outfit in the Naseerabad area in Balochistan.

In a separate incident, the counter-terrorism last Sunday unit shot down three terrorists during an exchange of fire in Lahore.

Punjab province's CTD killed three alleged terrorists, who were planning attacks on sensitive installations and departments, ARY News reported.

The department's spokesperson had said that a raid was conducted by the Lahore CTD in the Ferozewala area where the three alleged terrorists rented a house.

Incidents of violence have been rising in Balochistan, including the recent blast in Quetta. Two policemen were killed while at least thirteen other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta on Sunday evening. (ANI)

