Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): In pakistan, the employees of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department protested on Friday against the non-payment of salaries to hundreds of forest guards and other workers, who were recruited last year, The News International reported.

The protesters demanded the release of the salaries to the forest guards called negahban so that they can buy food items for their families.

Zahid Noor Wazir, Tariq Wazir and Hayat Wazir led the protest in Azam Warsak Bazaar demanding the Secretary of the Forest Department and District Forest Officer (DFO) of South Waziristan.

The protesters were seen holding placards and said that the salaries of the enclosure keepers have been stopped for the last year. They urged the Finance Division to release their salaries so that their kitchens become functional, according to The News International.

On the other hand, South Waziristan DFO Zeeshan sent a letter to the authorities requesting the release of funds to pay the salaries of the forest guards.

As many as 375 enclosures were established in this Forest Division. Subsequently, Neghbaans were employed to look after these enclosures. But the office has been unable to pay wages due to the non-availability of the funds, The News International reported. (ANI)

