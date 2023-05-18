Swat [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): A girl child was killed in the Swat region of Pakistan after a police officer stationed outside a school unexpectedly opened fire at a van. Six others were also injured, including a teacher, Dawn reported.

As the students came out after classes, police officer Alam Khan, opened fire on the school van.

Police detained the culprit, but the crime's motivation is still unknown. The attack is the subject of an investigation, according to the police.

The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Aisha.

The District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur told Dawn that the culprit was detained right away following the event, and an FIR was filed.

"A special investigation team has been formed and I assure everyone that strict legal punishment will be given to the culprit," he said.

The suspect, hailing from the Salampur area, has been part of the police since 2022 when he was inducted into the special force. He was suspended from the police force twice and reinstated in 2022, as per Dawn.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

