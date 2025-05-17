Karachi [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday warned that a persistent heatwave is likely to continue across Karachi and other parts of Sindh until Tuesday, May 20, due to sustained high atmospheric pressure, The News International reported.

Several cities in the province are expected to experience significantly elevated temperatures in the coming days. According to the PMD, many districts in Sindh will record temperatures 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

Cities such as Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Naushahro Feroze are forecast to face daytime temperatures 5 to 7 degrees Celsius higher than usual, creating potentially hazardous conditions for vulnerable groups, The News International said.

Further, as per the News International, Similar conditions are expected in Jacobabad, Sukkur, and surrounding areas, with extended spells of extreme heat predicted.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Hyderabad are expected to remain 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal during the heatwave period. The PMD noted that these deviations signal a broader trend of persistent high temperatures across lower Sindh.

In Karachi, hot and humid conditions are likely to continue for the next three days, with temperatures expected to range between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity, the real-feel or perceived temperature will be much higher, increasing discomfort and health risks for residents, the department added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)