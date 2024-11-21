Islamabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday denied holding talks with Imran Khan's party, hours after the jailed former premier claimed that he received an offer from the government to postpone Sunday's protest march in the national capital.

"No talks are taking place as negotiations are not held under threats," the minister said while speaking to media persons after attending a hearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the protest.

However, Naqvi said he was in favour of talks, which should be held without any deadline or threats. He added that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should inform the government if it is interested in talks.

The development comes after the former prime minister said he had received an “offer” from a top party leader to postpone his planned Islamabad protest scheduled for November 24.

Naqvi also claimed that Afghan nationals attend the protests organised by Khan's party. "Among those arrested, 20 to 25 are found to be Afghan nationals," he said.

On the matter of suspending mobile service during protests, Naqvi said decisions regarding mobile service suspensions in specific areas would be made on Friday night.

Regarding the release of Khan, Naqvi stated that it was not within his authority to release the former prime minister. He added that Khan faces multiple legal cases and that the decision on his release would rest with the courts.

The interior minister earlier attended a court hearing at the IHC on the petition filed by the Traders Association President Asad Aziz regarding the PTI protests, saying their business was being affected.

During the hearing, Naqvi explained that the city would host a 65-member Belarusian delegation on November 24, followed by the arrival of the President of Belarus on November 25.

"During such crucial times, holding protests in Islamabad is inappropriate," he said, emphasising that people were welcome to protest in their respective regions but not in the national capital.

The IHC chief justice said that blocking the roads by placing containers or shutting down the internet is not a solution to the problem. To this, Naqvi said he was completely against placing containers.

The IHC later directed Naqvi to hold talks with PTI and suggested forming a committee headed by the minister or another suitable individual. It should inform the PTI leadership about the sensitivity of the Belarusian President's visit.

The court expressed confidence that such communication could lead to progress, but it added that if negotiations fail, the interior minister must ensure peace in Islamabad per the law.

