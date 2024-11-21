Hong Kong, November 21: Hong Kong and Singaporean police have arrested more than 30 individuals, including Japanese adult film actresses, in a crackdown on an international prostitution ring that reportedly charged clients up to HK$150,000 (US$19,270) for sex services. The syndicate, based in Hong Kong, allegedly promoted its operations through social media platforms, using provocative images and film covers featuring Japanese sex workers as marketing tools, according to Chief Inspector Tang Hoi-tung of Hong Kong’s organised crime and triad bureau.

The ring arranged hotel stays for the sex workers and directed clients to hotel rooms after deposits were made online, reported SCMP. Core members of the syndicate reportedly studied in Japan and used their language skills to communicate with the Japanese women. Over the past year, the group earned an estimated HK$20 million through more than 100 hotel bookings. Amsterdam: Murdered Sex Worker’s Life-Size Hologram Put Up in Red Light District by Dutch Police in Attempt To Solve Murder Mystery, Catch Killer (Watch Video).

Collaborating with authorities in Macau, Singapore, and Japan, Hong Kong police arrested 39 suspects, including seven core members and three Japanese sex workers in Hong Kong. Singaporean police apprehended one syndicate member and three Japanese sex workers. The alleged female ringleader and two associates in Hong Kong face additional charges for laundering over HK$19 million, with assets worth HK$17 million seized. ‘Sex Camp’ in China: ‘Sex Appeal’ Training Camp by Sex Appeal Academy Allegedly Charges USD 420 To Teach Women Art of Seduction, Discourage Their Husbands From Cheating.

In a parallel operation, Hong Kong police dismantled another triad-controlled prostitution ring operating since August. The group rented over 20 flats across districts like Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui, converting them into “one-woman brothels.” They recruited women from mainland China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Laos, charging clients HK$500 to HK$2,000 per session while keeping 60% of the earnings. The operation generated over HK$1.5 million monthly.

Four core members were arrested, and 26 women from the mainland, Thailand, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Laos were detained. Authorities also seized account books, mobile phones, and two vehicles valued at HK$500,000. Investigations in Japan and other jurisdictions remain ongoing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).