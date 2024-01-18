Islamabad [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Thursday condemned Pakistan and Iran's attacks "in the name of security and sovereignty" and emphasised that these missiles are indiscriminately deployed against the Baloch.

Mahrang Baloch said that under the pretext of safeguarding their security and sovereignty, these attacks have put the safety of Baloch at high risk on both sides of the border.

She further highlighted that the ongoing Baloch genocide keeps on escalating and has been putting the well-being of Baloch lives in danger, activist Mahrang Baloch posted on X.

Emphasising that the name "security" is being misused, she said that this has led to the tragic victimisation of innocent Baloch civilians, particularly women and children.

"In the name of security and sovereignty, both Pakistan and Iran have endangered the lives of ordinary Baloch children and women. Under the pretext of safeguarding their security and sovereignty, missiles are indiscriminately deployed against Baloch, which has put the safety of Baloch at grave risk on both sides of the border. The ongoing Baloch genocide continues to escalate, leaving the well-being of Baloch lives compromised and vulnerable. The unsettling reality is that the name of security is being misused. This has resulted in the tragic victimization of innocent Baloch civilians, particularly women and children," Mahrang Baloch stated on X.

The Pakistan Air Force on Thursday conducted retaliatory airstrikes on alleged Baloch separatist camps inside Iran, killing seven people, including four children, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

According to the reports, the retaliatory strikes by Pakistan Air Force targeted hideouts located inside Iranian territory of Baloch militants wanted by Pakistan.

The move comes a day after Tehran said it used "precision missile and drone strikes," to destroy two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan. Following this Islamabad denounced the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty as "completely unacceptable" and warned of serious consequences.

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported.

Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News.

Following the attack by Iran, Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Wednesday, underscored that the January 16 attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory was not only a serious breach of Pakistan's sovereignty but was also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Moreover, reportedly, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee organised an important press conference on Thursday afternoon to inform the media about the successful completion of the third phase of their movement, the March Against Baloch Genocide, in which Baloch people worldwide have actively participated.

During the conference, they were supposed to discuss their next course of action. (ANI)

