Islamabad [Pakistan], October 10 (ANI): A prominent mall in Islamabad which caught fire on Sunday was sealed off till further investigation on the structural capability of the building, district officials said.

On Sunday, a major fire broke out on the third floor of Islamabad's Centaurus Mall. The fire was brought under control after two hours.

"In the wake of recent fire incident and in exercise of powers conferred under Civil Defense Rules 1951 and other enabling provisions of law, the premises of Centaurus Mall, Islamabad is hereby sealed with immediate effect," the office of the district magistrate of Islamabad said in an order posted on Twitter.

The order of the district magistrate said municipal authority in Islamabad is requested to constitute a committee to determine the structural capability of the building/tower.

"Furthermore, Capital Development Authority is requested to constitute a committee to determine the structural capability of the building/tower. The shopping mall along with all residential towers will remain sealed till the report of the committee," the order added.

The order requested Islamabad Police is requested to cordon off above mentioned area in order to ensure public safety till further orders.

Earlier on Sunday, residential apartments in the building were evacuated and fire brigade staff were busy putting out the fire even as plumes of smoke rose from the building, according to Dawn.

Video of the fires making round on the internet showed plumes of smoke coming out from the tower. In some videos, people could be seen trying to escape using the mall's escalators.

Taking note of the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had ordered relevant institutions and authorities to take immediate action.

"It is very unfortunate that this incident happened in this well-known business centre. I pray that there is no loss of life. Condolences and sympathies for the financial losses of the victims," he tweeted in Urdu. (ANI)

