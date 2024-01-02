Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): The Lahore High Court has ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa's son, Khurram Latif Khosa, in a police assault case as the police failed to present evidence against him, ARY News reported.

According to the details, LHC Justice Ali Baqir Najafi announced the reserved verdict and ordered the release of Khurram Latif Khosa.

Also Read | Japan: Six Persons Killed After Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Struck Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture.

The court further accepted the plea seeking the release of Khurram Latif Khosa in a police assault case and disposed of the FIR registered against him.

The police failed to prevent evidence against the PTI leader's son in the assault case, as per the verdict, according to ARY News.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden at Risk of Losing Young Black and Hispanic Voters Over Not Halting Israel-Hamas War.

Reportedly, PTI leader Khosa's son was arrested on Sunday in Lahore.

The police said that an FIR was lodged against Khurram Khosa at Mozang police station in Lahore at 2:50 pm. The FIR further included terrorist acts, interfering in state affairs and robbery whereas unknown lawyers were also nominated in the FIR.

As reported earlier, former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sardar Latif Khosa joined the PTI on the wish of PTI founder Imran Khan.

"I have decided this only in the interest of the country and democracy," Khosla said in a statement, adding that he has decided to raise his voice vigorously for the truth.

Khosa made this announcement at a press conference in Lahore, stating he was now free to join the party of his choice.

"I have dedicated my services to PTI. I am free to join a party of my choosing," he said, adding that he would not talk about what he lost or gained in the PPP.

Earlier, in September, PPP also suspended its senior leader and lawyer Khosa's party membership over his failure to reply to the show-cause notice issued against him for violating the party policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)