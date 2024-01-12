Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): While resisting robbery, a man and his son were critically wounded, following which the latter succumbed to his injuries in Karachi's Surjani Town, ARY News reported on Friday, citing police sources. This comes amid a rise in street crimes in Karachi in recent days.

The police said that while the son succumbed to injuries, the father was still being treated.

Also Read | US-UK Launch Airstrikes Against Houthi: Joe Biden Says Strikes on Yemen's Capital in Retaliation to Houthi Attacks in Red Sea.

The incident took place when the deceased and his father were on their way to attend a wedding when they were robbed.

This was not the first such incident of street crime or robbery that has taken place in Karachi. The law and order of the region have been in a deteriorated state for a long time.

Also Read | US and UK Carry Out Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Houthis in Yemen After Red Sea Attacks (Watch Videos).

According to ARY News, the police continue to patrol and conduct targeted operations to control the situation.

The surge in crime rates in Pakistan's Karachi has created fear psychosis and a sense of insecurity among the locals as around two-thirds of the population of the metropolis have experienced such incidents in one way or the and almost one-fourth have directly suffered the loss of lives, Dawn reported citing a study.

Regarding the growing crime rates, the study noted that the people of Karachi described it as alarming.

"The response, as feared, showed a very serious and alarming situation. Some 69 per cent, or you can say seven out of 10 people, we reached out reported that someone in their family circle or friends has been victim to street crime," said Hafeez, Dawn reported.

When the survey was carried out among people aged between 16 years and 55 years, 23 per cent of people claimed losing belongings to street criminals. Moreover, the data compiled by police showcased a massive surge in criminal offences between January and September compared to the same period of the last year.

Snatching of mobile phones and theft of vehicles has also become a regular affair in Karachi.

The law and order situation in Karachi has been deteriorating with every passing day and the local authorities do not tend to pay heed to it despite numerous people losing their lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)