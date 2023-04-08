Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): A man was killed on Friday after two consecutive remote-controlled explosions were witnessed next to an under-construction watchtower in the Harnai district of the Khost town on Friday, reported Dawn.

The first explosion left the man seriously hurt, and he eventually succumbed to his wounds. As neighbouring labourers gathered around the explosion site, another blast happened, however, there was no recorded loss of life.

Also Read | China Launches Military Drills Around Taiwan After Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s Visit to US.

According to officials, the explosions were caused by unidentified criminals using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A Levies official said, "The IED was planted close to the under-construction watchtower," and added that a civilian, identified as Muhammad Usman, a native of Zhob, died after suffering serious injuries, as per Dawn.

Also Read | Pakistan: Suspicious Afghan Man Sneaks Into PM Shehbaz Sharif's House Despite Tight Security.

He was transferred to a hospital in Harnai, but before receiving any treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

Security personnel and coal miners working in a nearby area hastened to the scene shortly after the explosion. Another explosion occurred as they gathered there. The second bomb, however, did not result in any reported fatalities.

The Levies officer added, "It appears the miscreants detonated both IEDs with a remote control," adding that an inquiry into the event was ongoing.

The blasts caused partial damage to the under-construction watchtower. The security forces have started a search operation in the area to find these unidentified elements, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)