Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday warned of rising smog levels in different parts of the country in the coming days and urged the departments concerned to take preventive measures, Dawn reported.

According to the MET Office, stable weather conditions will contribute to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. Calm wind patterns, lower temperatures, and humidity may prevent pollutants from dispersing, causing thick layers of smog to linger over eastern parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Khanpur.

Also Read | 'All Trade Negotiations With Canada Are Hereby Terminated': Donald Trump Terminates Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Reagan Anti-Tariff Advertisement.

The PMD stated that smog, "a combination of smoke and fog", typically develops from November to mid-December. It added that the prevailing stable and dry weather conditions are conducive to an increase in smog levels in the coming days. Pakistan may face an alarming rise in smog across its major cities, aggravated by recent meteorological patterns, Dawn reported.

The combination of industrial pollution, vehicular emissions, and persistent weather conditions may lead to higher levels of air pollution, posing serious threats to public health and the environment.

Also Read | 'Diwali Stamp': Canada Post Unveils Stamp Featuring Rangoli Design to Celebrate Deepavali.

The PMD warned that increased smog levels may trigger a surge in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution-related health problems. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly at risk, Dawn noted.

Poor air quality may also reduce visibility on roads, increasing the risk of traffic accidents, while outdoor activities are likely to be disrupted.

Lahore has already been severely affected, having been ranked the most polluted city in the world earlier this month, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 274, according to the latest global air monitoring data, ARY News reported on October 19.

In the city, pollution levels varied across different areas, with Allama Iqbal Town recording an AQI of 459, Gulberg at 396, Shadman at 384, Model Town at 362, and Lahore Airport at 398. The city's average AQI stood at 183, placing it in the "unhealthy" category for the general population. Officials, however, expect a slight improvement in air quality later in the day as wind activity increases.

Environmental authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, ARY News reported.

In a bid to curb air pollution, the Punjab government launched its first anti-smog gun operation in Lahore in the Kahna area. The operation has reportedly reduced air pollution levels by 70 per cent, with the AQI in Kahna dropping dramatically from 666 to 170 following the use of anti-smog guns.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a video of the operation on X, hailing it as a remarkable success in the government's environmental efforts. "This 70% decrease in air pollution has been scientifically analysed & confirmed by our advanced environmental monitoring system," the minister stated.

Earlier this year, on January 11, Lahore faced similar hazardous conditions, with the AQI rising to 529, making it the second most polluted city in the world. The main pollutant, PM2.5, reached a concentration 35.6 times greater than the limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO), Dawn reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)