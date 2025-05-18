Karachi [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): A motorcyclist lost his life on early Sunday morning in Karachi after being hit by a dumper, ARY News reported, citing rescue officials.

The motorcyclist was hit by a speeding dumper near Powerhouse Chowrangi in Karachi's North Karachi area, and died on the spot, as per ARY News.

Also Read | Pakistan: Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Alias Abu Saiullah Killed by Unidentified Gunmen in Sindh.

Police shifted the body to the hospital while the dumper driver fled the scene with the vehicle. This tragic incident highlights the ongoing menace of heavy traffic accidents on Karachi's roads.

Last Monday too three members of a family lost their lives after their vehicle was hit by a speeding dumper in Karachi.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: US President Donald Trump To Speak With Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky on May 19.

As per details, a speeding dumper collided with a car at Northern Bypas in Karachi's Surjani Town. As a result, three of a family were killed, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, all victims were residents of Gul Muhammad Qalandrani Goth in Manghopir.

Despite numerous measures taken by Sindh government, the accidents involving heavy traffic continue in Karachi.

Earlier, a woman and her daughter were killed on the spot while another critically injured after a horrified collision between a dumper and motorcycle in Chiniot in wee hours of Saturday.

According to details, rescue 1122 said the accident occurred at the Sargodha Road near bypass where a rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her daughter on the spot and injuring another person, private news channel reported, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Earlier, a trailer crushed two youths to death in the old city area near Boulton Market in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali, but the police saved and took him into custody. The deceased were identified as Noor Muhammad and Zahid were residents of the Usmanabad area of Lyari, police said.

Police have registered a case of traffic mishap against trailer driver for reckless driving at Meethadar police station.

Heavy vehicles, dumpers, trailers, water tankers and trucks have claimed several lives in the city in recent months and weeks resulting in public anger and frustration, as per ARY News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)