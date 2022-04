Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser ahead of the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

More than 100 lawmakers from Opposition parties have signed a no-confidence motion against NA Speaker, Geo TV reported.

Also Read | Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba To Visit Varanasi Today, City Gears Up for Grand Welcome.

The development comes at a time when Punjab National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against the country's primer.

As Pakistan PM readies himself to face the "last ball", it is clear that Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the lower house of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan army.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Prohibits People From Staying in Public Places.

Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

Imran Khan government, elected in July 2018 vowing to fix the economy and combat corruption, is on the verge of collapse. Pakistan PM held a massive rally last Sunday in Islamabad and later gave controversial speeches to show he remains wildly popular with his supporters and also indicated a foreign conspiracy theory.

A day before the decisive no-confidence vote, Imran Khan had urged the country's youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government.Pakistan Prime Minister even said that he has "more than one plan" for tomorrow's vote on the no-confidence motion against him. He also urged the youth of Pakistan to agitate and raise their voice against the conspiracy by external forces.

Imran Khan further claimed that the Opposition leaders are seeking power to dispose of the corruption cases against them. (ANI)

Meanwhile, it is reported that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its leadership have decided to incite violence in Islamabad as the National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The district administration has imposes Section 144 and completely banned pillion riding in Islamabad as the National Assembly session will start at 11:30 hours, Pakistan's Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)