Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): Over 1,035 violations of the code of conduct were reported to the Election Commission of Pakistan, during the second phase of the local government polls scheduled for March 31 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Quoting an official of the ECP, the newspaper reported that the disciplinary action was taken in 21 cases while 23 development works were stopped, which were in violation of the code of conduct.

As per the ECP, the highest number of violations, 242, has been reported in Mansehra, followed by 153 in Abbottabad and 141 in Kurram districts between March 14 and March 24. Only one violation was reported in the Torghar district so far.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has so far been fined by the DMOs of three districts, including Lower Dir, Swat and Malakand. A total of Rs 150,000 fine has been imposed on the Prime Minister, the highest on any politician in the second phase of the LG polls.

The latest notice has been served on the Prime Minister by the DMO Mansehra for addressing a public meeting on March 25.

The ECP is considering putting off the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa that were scheduled to take place in 18 districts of the province on March 31, with officials saying that the election code of conduct was being seriously violated in the districts.

The ECP believes that the level playing field had been disturbed in the area where the polls would be held and it would soon take a decision about when to hold the local government elections, The Express Tribune reported citing sources.

Separately, the ECP has also stopped Imran Khan from going ahead with his planned visit to the Malakand district of the province. (ANI)

