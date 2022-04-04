Islamabad [Pakistan], April 4 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he will lead the PTI's protest rally in Islamabad on Monday night against the "turncoats" who are involved in the "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government.

"I will join the protest demonstration being organized outside the Red Zone of Islamabad on Monday night to expose turncoats, who change their loyalties for the sake of money, and foreign conspiracy against his government," he said while urging the public to stage protests in other cities also, reported ARY News.

The Pakistani Prime Minister made these comments while addressing a live question and answer session on Monday. "I have learned a lesson and will never award tickets to turncoats in future elections," he added.

While speaking on the upcoming Punjab CM election, the PM said that some people are busy buying the conscience of the legislators in Punjab too. He continued saying that he had asked his party workers to stage a peaceful protest in Lahore also.

Earlier, in an address to the nation on Saturday, Imran Khan held the US accountable for conspiring to topple the government. "Ok I'm taking the name of US, the conspiracy has been hatched with the help of America to remove me," PM Imran had said while addressing the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party in Islamabad, reported the news channel.

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, President Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhoon called the CJP to take notice of the situation and declare the unconstitutional step null and void. "There is no constitutional justification for dissolution of the assembly," he added. Amid the high political drama, the Supreme Court has taken a suo moto notice of the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker PM is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of NA dissolution. (ANI)

