Islamabad [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): A parliamentary leader from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has reiterated the Hazara community's demand for making the Hazara division a separate province.

Sardar Mohammad Yusuf, who is PML leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to honour his commitment to make the Hazara division a separate province, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Fayzabad.

"Not only the prime minister but also the leadership of other political parties had committed that Hazara division would be given the status of a separate federating unit, so they should now honour their commitments," said Yusuf, who is also the chairman of Sobah Hazara Tehreek,

According to Yusuf, the creation of more federating units was important for good governance and asked the ruling PTI government to constitute a commission for the purpose.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: German Ambassador Walter J Lindner Condoles Death of Veteran Singer, Says ‘Her Legacy Will Live Forever’.

PML parliamentary leader said his party had constituted a committee comprising lawmakers from various political parties to raise the issue in the parliament and other relevant forums.

The National Commission on Human Rights has estimated thousands of Hazaras -- adherents of the minority Shia Muslim sect --- have been killed in targeted attacks in Pakistan since 2004.

They have been subject to targeted shootings and mass bomb and suicide attacks, particularly in Quetta, where the majority of the country's estimated half a million Hazaras reside.

Back in April last year, Mohammad Yusuf had said the movement for Haraza province would succeed soon. He had said the provincial status for the region would serve both political and administrative purposes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)