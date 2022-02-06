Kabul, February 6: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2022, 16:10:14 IST, Lat: 36.91 & Long: 71.92, Depth: 74 Km, Location: 123km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Lt Guv Manoj Sinha After Quake Jolts Union Territory.

National Center for Seismology's Tweet

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

