Kabul, February 6: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2022, 16:10:14 IST, Lat: 36.91 & Long: 71.92, Depth: 74 Km, Location: 123km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

National Center for Seismology's Tweet

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

