Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): Security forces in Pakistan baton-charge and fired tear gas on residents and builders protesting against the Supreme Court's order to demolish a 15-storey residential building.

The protest came after the apex court directed authorities to raze Nesla Tower building in Karachi for encroaching on land meant for a service road. As reported by Pakistani media Dawn news, the protest was being organised by the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (Abad).

Karachi police spokesperson Shazia Jehan has said that protesters attempted to block Sharea Faisal and officials were trying to stop them.

"Officials resorted to baton-charge after protesters blocked the road and interfered with the work of public servants," Jehan said.

She added that protesters were provided with a separate place to stage their demonstration and were told to remain clear of Nasla Tower.

Meanwhile, at least 20 to 25 people were injured in the incident. He said that they were staging a peaceful protest when the whole "drama" started, Dawn reported citing the Abad chairman.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when security forces have brutally cracked down on protesters in the country.

A month ago, Pakistan authorities had also cracked down on protesting students. (ANI)

