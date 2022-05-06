Islamabad [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): Pakistan reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the country's ministry of health said on Friday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,654 after adding the new cases, according to data released by the ministry, reported Xinhua.

Also Read | Honour Killing: Pakistani Man Shots Dead 21-Year-Old Sister for Dancing and Modelling.

A total of 30,372 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no deaths recorded on Thursday.

On Thursday, 5,305 tests for COVID-19 were conducted while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, as per the news agency.

Also Read | Australia: Violent Storms Bring Record 85.2 mm Rain to Tasmania.

Currently, there are 101 active cases who are in critical condition in the South Asian country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)