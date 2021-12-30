Islamabad [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): Witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 482 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, local media reported on Thursday.

The country had confirmed overall 1,294,861 cases so far, ARY News reported citing National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statement. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 28,921.

A total of 50,661 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. At present, 639 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

According to ARY News, Sindh remains on the top with 481,381 cases followed by Punjab with 444,862 cases of the COVID-19. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 181,334 cases, while Islamabad has registered 108,565 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, 33,630 cases have been reported in Balochistan, 34,660 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and 10,429 infections have emerged in Gilgit Baltistan, ARY News reported. (ANI)

