Islamabad [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): Pakistan reported 4,874 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The NCOC said that the country's overall number of cases has increased to 1,459,773, including 1,339,498 recoveries.

The number of active cases had dropped to 90,797 with 1,681 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 30 people died on Saturday while battling the coronavirus pandemic, increasing the overall death toll to 29,478. (ANI)

