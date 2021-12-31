Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): Pakistan reported 515 new COVID-19 cases in a single day nearly after two months, local media reported on Friday.

The COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 28,927, ARY News reported citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A total of 47,856 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 515 turned out to be positive. At present, 633 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

On Thursday, as many as five more travellers coming from Saudi Arabia tested positive for COVID-19 at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, said the Pakistani publication.

Citing the sources, ARY News reported that the tests came positive after authorities conducted rapid antigen tests of the passengers coming from Saudi Arabia.

"They had been shifted to a quarantine centre in Korangi from Karachi airport," the sources said adding that a genome sequencing on samples collected from them would also be conducted in order to ascertain if they are being infected by an Omicron variant or not. (ANI)

