Learn to Wish 'Happy New Year 2022' in 20 Different Languages: With New Year around the corner, everybody is hoping for a better, and brighter 2022. The sphere has been in the pandemic mode for the past two years which has tremendously challenged the whole world. The New Year is a blank page, and there is always pressure to map out what it may look like. The year 2021 has almost come to an end and we cannot wait to step into 2022. New Year 2022 Quotes & Wishes: WhatsApp Messages & Stickers, GIF Images, SMS, Facebook Status & Cover Photos To Send Happy New Year Greetings Online.

New Year is a typical event that is celebrated all over the world. But one customary thing which will remain unchanged next year too will be sending 'Happy New Year' Greetings to your loved ones. If you are just stuck with all those old cliche New Year Wishes then keep scrolling to know New Year shoutouts in 20 different languages around the globe.

How To Say Happy New Year In 20 Different Languages

Arabic-Kul -'am wa antum bikhair French – Bonne Année Italian – Buon anno Hebrew- Shana Tova Portuguese – Feliz Ano Novo Russian – S novym godom German – Frohes Neues Jahr Japanese- Akemashite Omedetou Gozaimasu Korean- Sehe Bokmanee Bateuseyo Latin- Felix sit annus novus Norwegian- Godt Nytt r Romanian- La Multi Ani si Un An Nou Fericit Spanish- Feliz ao nuevo Swedish- Gott Nytt r Thai- Sawatdee Pi Mai Vietnamese- Chuc mung nam moi Dutch-Gelukkig nieuwjaar Danish- Godt Nytr Afrikaans- Voorspoedige nuwe jaar Finnish- Onnellista uutta vuotta

Now you have an array of options to greet your beloved ones. You are all set with your new greetings.

