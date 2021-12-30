Nostradamus Predictions for 2022 includes civil war, warning which seems to match the rise of Artificial Intelligence, and prophecies of political assassination (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The legendary French astrologer Nostradamus (Michel de Nostredame), who is remembered for his book titled Les Propheties published in 1555, which allegedly contains prophecies and predictions of future events, some of which are said to have come true, had also predicted events which can be attributed to or taken as predictions for the year 2022, said several media reports.

From predicting an asteroid hitting planet Earth to a popular political leader getting assassinated to a civil war taking place, inflation and Artificial Intelligence taking over and global warming, experts and scholars of his text claim that the French astrologer had predicted a host of events for the year 2022.

Going by the past record, it is highly unlikely that all predictions made by the French astrologer would come true in 2022. However, a few of the prophecies which were made by the astrologer over 450 years ago had turned true, say experts of his text.

What Does the Prophecies For 2022 by Nostradamus Say About The Legendary Astrologer

If one even goes solely by the mention of events predicted by Nostradamus for 2022, it is clear that he at least got the "pulse" of the times correctly. To have predicted anything that remotely resembles artificial intelligence, inflation issues, global warming problem, chances of civil war in 1555, is a remarkable achievement in itself. Further, it is up to scholars and experts of his text to decipher more about the context in which he must have made the predictions, as instances of distortions of his prophecies are galore in popular culture.

