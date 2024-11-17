Karachi [Pakistan], November 17 (ANI): The dairy farmers in Karachi hinted at increasing milk prices due to Pakistan's administration doubling tax collection on dairy animals, according to Ary News.

The dairy farmers told Ary News that the administration has started collecting double tax on dairy animals. They said that the administration has seen a staggering increase in tax from the existing rates of PKR 100 to PKR 700 per animal in the localities of Gadap Town, Super Highway and other areas.

The dairy farmers maintained that Ibrahim Hyderi Town administration is also collecting PKR 400 tax per animal. The dairy farmers' spokesperson said that they are unable to pay PKR 1100 entry fee per animal and thus would be forced to hike prices of milk and other dairy products, Ary News reported.

Pakistani media reported that earlier in June this year, the Commissioner of Karachi notified new milk prices after a round of talks with Pakistan's Dairy Farmers Association.

As per Ary News, according to the issued notification, the retail price of milk was fixed at PKR 220 per litre after an increase of PKR 20 per litre. The wholesale and dairy farmer prices of milk have been fixed at PKR 205 and PKR 195 per litre respectively.

The price was raised after the Commissioner of Karachi and dairy farmers reached an agreement a copy of which is available with Ary News. According to the agreement, the dairy farmers will sell milk at the official price and in case of non-compliance, action will be taken.

"The milk sellers will not demand further increase until December 31. The dairy farmer will be bound to display purchase and sale rates at all levels. The quality of milk from dairy farms to retailers will be maintained," the agreement read.

Pakistan is reeling under severe economic stress. In an earlier report by the Express Tribune, it was observed that in cities like Rawalpindi, staples such as pulses, cooking oil, flour, and vegetables have seen massive price hikes. Black gram now costs PKR 600 per kilogram, while split chickpeas are priced at PKR 400 per kilogram. Cooking oil has reached PKR 520 per litre, and the price of a carton of ghee has increased by PKR 1500.

The ongoing inflation has left residents in uncertainty, straining household finances and escalating dissatisfaction with the lack of effective government intervention. (ANI)

