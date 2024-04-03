Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone the Senate polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it a continuation of the "mandate theft" plot, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

In a statement, a PTI spokesperson called the postponement of Senate polls for not administering the oath to members on reserved seats in the provincial assembly "ridiculous" as the heads of state were also elected without members on reserved seats in national and provincial assemblies.

According to the statement, the PTI accused the chief election commissioner of being the "central figure" in the "poll robbery" scheme. The statement further said that the electoral watchdog's decision was a continuation of the same scheme under which the mandate of people was stolen "under state patronage" after general elections held on February 8.

The PTI spokesperson said that a "conspiracy" was being planned to disturb PTI's position in the upper house after depriving it of its seats "won with clear margin in national and provincial levels".

Imran Khan-founded party demanded a thorough and immediate investigation into the threatening letters sent to eight judges of the Islamabad High Court, according to Dawn report.

The party spokesperson said prima facie, the letters containing poisonous substances were intended to intimidate the judges and force them to withdraw the letter sent to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the interference of intelligence agencies.

Following the letters, the need for a decisive investigation and action into the matter of interference in judicial affairs has increased, according to the statement. It further said that special measures should be taken for the safety and security of the six judges and their families.

The PTI spokesperson called on the chief justice to refer the judges' letter to the full court without any further delay so that the matter reaches its logical conclusion through public proceedings. The PTI expressed grave concerns over threats to the life of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, according to Dawn report.

The PTI spokesperson alleged that toxic and suspicious substances were being mixed in her food at the Bani Gala sub-jail. The party's spokesperson Bushra Bibi's life has been endangered due to the denial of her constitutional right to a medical examination.

The party called for her medical checkup by a trusted doctor from Shaukat Khanum Hospital and demanded an inquiry into the allegations to bring the culprits to justice. In the statement, the PTI criticised the re-arrest of female party leaders Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza in another case, Dawn reported.

The PTI spokesperson said that the state functionaries were "petrified" of the two women leaders' popularity and added that their re-arrest had become their "top priority." (ANI)

